Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra Spotted Linking Arms in New York

Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra were snapped in New York City over the weekend ... and we have pics of them linking arms on their way to grab a Sunday lunch.

Play video content BACKGRID

Check out the photos ... the two dressed dapper as they checked out the Lower East Side, getting in a little sightseeing before their meal.

Pedro was super bundled up ... draping himself in a hoodie, jean jacket and a heavy cardigan to protect him from the freezing temperatures.

Meanwhile, Rafa seemed a little more comfortable with the winter weather ... the former Chilean footballer went casual with a peacoat over a gray crewneck.

Rafa was last linked to actor and singer Luke Evans, but they confirmed their split in 2021.