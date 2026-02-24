Pedro Pascal Getting Handsy With Pal Rafael Olarra in Los Angeles

Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra couldn't keep their hands off each other on a stroll in Los Angeles this week.

The actor stepped out in Beverly Hills alongside Olarra on Monday ... and, the two were spotted wrapping their arms around each other's waists -- with Pascal even leaning in and resting his mouth and chin on Olarra's broad shoulders.

The pair were all smiles in the California sunshine ... taking a gander at the sky and never straying far from one another.

Play video content BACKGRID

Pedro and Rafael kept mum on the nature of their relationship when asked by a photographer ... check out the clip for yourself.

The two have been spotted hanging out multiple times in recent weeks ... walking around New York City on one outing and hitting a local theater to see "Wuthering Heights" at another.