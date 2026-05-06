Ex-CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Opens Up About Sexual Assault She Barely Remembers

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin is opening up about a deeply personal experience she says has haunted her for more than two decades ... revealing she believes she was sexually assaulted after her drink was allegedly spiked during a spring break trip to Los Angeles.

Baldwin detailed the shocking account in a lengthy Substack essay published Monday ... saying the incident happened when she was just 21 years old.

According to Baldwin, she was on a 2001 spring break trip when she and a friend hit the Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel ... but after her friend left, Baldwin says two "much older men" approached and offered her a drink.

From there, Baldwin says her memories come only in flashes -- a black SUV, Chateau Marmont ... and waking up "half-dressed on cold bathroom tile" next to a man she didn't know.

"I woke up on the cold, hard bathroom tile floor of my Los Angeles hotel room with a man I did not know," Baldwin wrote ... saying she felt a "deep, different kind of grogginess" the next day. She says she checked her body and convinced herself "penetration hadn't happened" ... though she now admits that was "the story I told myself."

Baldwin connected the experience to a 2018 monologue she delivered at CNN during the national fallout surrounding Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. At the time, Baldwin spoke broadly about women carrying shame and uncertainty after traumatic experiences ... but now says she intentionally avoided using the word "I" because she wasn't ready to publicly confront her own story.

Baldwin says she decided to finally come forward after recently interviewing survivors for her Substack ... explaining the reporting process triggered buried memories and what she described as her body "remembering" the trauma.

She emphasized she wasn't sharing the story "for sympathy" or "clicks" ... saying she hopes other women questioning past experiences will feel less alone.