Shop Mother’s Day Gifts Inspired by Your Favorite Celeb Moms

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Mother's Day is just around the corner. So if you're still stumped when it comes to gifts ... why not turn to some famous moms for a little inspo?

There are so many celeb mothers with their own line of products that your own mom is sure to love.

Check out our faves to take some stress out of last-minute gift-giving.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

If your mom wants to get that Gwyneth Paltrow glow, then she'd love the goop Beauty Youth-Boost Peptide Serum. It's like a face lift in a bottle ... formulated to fix any visible signs of sun damage and aging.

All she has to do is put some on morning and night to reduce wrinkles and improve elasticity for more youthful skin.

When shopping for the mom in your life, you can never go wrong with a cute pair of heels ... and Jessica Simpson's known to make some stylish shoes.

The Jessica Simpson Womens Prizma D'Orsay Pump are the perfect pumps because they're super easy to dress up or down. The pointed toe adds a bit of flair and drama to the classic stiletto silhouette.

Your mom is the most beautiful women in the world ... but we're sure she'd still love to swipe some of Rihanna's beauty secrets.

The Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Liquid Foundation is one of RiRi's best sellers ... thanks to the long-lasting formula that diffuses pores and creates a shine-free finish. So if your mom's looking for the perfect product to enhance her natural beauty ... she'll love this foundation.

Whether your mom's a fitness fiend or simply love Kate Hudson, she'll love the Fabletics Women's Define PowerHold High-Waisted Legging.

These leggings feature a flattering fit and comfy material. Plus, they come in all sorts of lengths and colors ... so you're sure to find something to suit your mom's style.

There's nothing more relaxing than taking your makeup off at the end of a long day ... and your mom deserves to feel fresh and fierce like Jessica Alba.

The Honest Makeup Remover Facial Wipes are a pretty popular product from her brand ... and it's not hard to see why! They wipe away dirt, oil and waterproof makeup no problem, and are nice and gentle on sensitive skin.

They're also super soft ... so when your mom takes off her makeup, it'll feel like a mini spa session.

If the mom in your life is a makeup lover like Kylie Jenner's ... the Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit would make a great gift.

It comes with a lip liner and matte liquid lipstick, so she'll have everything she needs for the perfect lip look ... all in one box!

Help your mom step up her skincare by getting her the Rhode Glazing Milk by Hailey Bieber.

It's one of the most popular products from her skincare line for a reason ... it's designed to hydrate skin and reduce redness. So, she'll have that gorgeous glow just like her favorite A-list mom.

When it comes to Mother's Day ... a good accessory is always a hit. And who knows that better than celeb mom Reese Witherspoon?

These Draper James Sunglasses from her product line are sleek and stylish. The square frame is sure to flatter her face, while the pop of color on the temple adds a little bit of fun.

Gift your mom the secret to Jennifer Lopez's stunning skin with the JLO Beauty That Hit Single Gel Cream Cleanser.

This gel cleanser is made with rice bran, coconut fruit and Japanese knotweed root extracts ... to clear out your mom's pores and make her face feel baby-soft.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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