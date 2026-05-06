Dr. Oz Joins Feds, LAPD In Raid on 'Open-Air Drug Market'

Dr. Oz had a front row seat as federal agents from the DEA and LAPD officers busted a bunch of alleged drug dealers in an "open-air drug market" in Los Angeles.

Oz, President Trump's Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, cheered on as agents rounded up over 25 suspected drug dealers.

The massive bust went down Wednesday in L.A.'s MacArthur Park neighborhood.

Dr. Oz and @USAttyEssayli on hand for this major drug bust in Los Angeles. @MattSeedorff on the scene for @FOXLA ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/fKTEwuMVX2 pic.twitter.com/TNIL4mGOrh @ItsAndyMac_

Dr. Oz told reporters ... "There's nothing more important to me right now than restoring sanctity to the system, program integrity, which means trusting that our tax dollars are being used appropriately to help our fellow man. California should be proud of Los Angeles, they shouldn’t have to hide what’s happening in MacArthur Park."

The Justice Department shared footage from the raid on social media and added, "These defendants and anyone who helps spread the scourge of drugs in America will face the full force of federal law."

Play video content Video: DEA Cracks Down on Alleged Dealers in L.A. Drug Market Bust DOJ