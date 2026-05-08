Katy Perry's Team Wants Disabled Vet To Cough Up $5 Million in Court Battle

Katy Perry’s manager wants the disabled veteran -- who lost his fight against the singer over a Santa Barbara mansion he sold to her -- to cough up a 7-figure sum to cover her legal fees ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the lawyers for Katy’s longtime business manager, Bernie Gudvi, asked a judge to order Carl Westcott to pay more than $5 million in legal fees he racked up from 2020 to 2026.

Carl is an uber-successful businessman who sued to back out of the sale of his mansion to Katy. He claimed he was under the influence of painkillers from surgery when he executed the deal, but Katy refused to back out of the deal.

The parties went to trial, which ended with a damages award and an order that Westcott turn over the keys to Katy immediately.