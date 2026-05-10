‘Mormon Wives OC’ Stars Join Wild Twerk-Off at 'Netflix Is a Joke' Event

Play video content Video: Bobbi Althoff Event TMZ.com

The "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives OC" cast is already making waves ... and they were anything but reserved at Bobbi Althoff’s comedy event in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

In video obtained by TMZ, Hulu’s newest reality star -- Bobbi Althoff -- is seen onstage during her "Bobbi Althoff Tries Standup" as part of the 2026 Netflix Is A Joke Fest in L.A.

At one point, Bobbi invites attendees to join a playful twerking competition ... including "SLOMW OC" cast member Madison Bontempo -- who jumps into an impromptu dance battle that quickly escalates into a full-blown twerk-off in front of the crowd.

In the footage, Madison appears to be completely unbothered by the packed crowd ... shaking her booty and even beginning to cartwheel on stage, putting in the work for what we're told is a $500 prize.

However, it seems like this cameo may not be just for comedy fans, as a camera crew is spotted capturing the friendly competition from inside the wings.

The wild moment comes as buzz continues building around the Orange County bunch, who’ve already gained attention for mixing traditional religious backgrounds with a much more modern and SoCal, social scene.

It’s no surprise Bobbi Althoff’s event drew in the "Mormon Wives OC" crew, considering she’s set to appear on the upcoming Hulu series. We broke the story in February that a potential West Coast spinoff was in the works ... and now that the cast is revealed, cameras seem to be already rolling.