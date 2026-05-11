Benedict Cumberbatch Gets Into Heated Argument With Fellow Cyclist, on Video

Play video content Video: Benedict Cumberbatch Clashes With Cyclist in England SWNS

Benedict Cumberbatch lost his cool with a fellow bicyclist in England, claiming the man was verbally abusing him during a road rage incident, according to a new report.

The altercation went down last week in London and was caught on video by a witness, The Telegraph reports.

Check out the footage showing the actor getting into it with the other cyclist right there on the street after Cumberbatch allegedly ran red lights on his bicycle.

As you can see, both men are furious, yelling over each other with the cyclist accusing Cumberbatch of breaking traffic laws. Cumberbatch says, "I did it once" ... but it's unclear what he's admitting to.

At one point, the cyclist calls Cumberbatch deluded and a liar. Cumberbatch responds that he's being "verbally abused."

And the spat goes for a bit more ... just watch the crazy clip.