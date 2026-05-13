Mauricio Umansky's Direct Message to Lala Kent Revealed After Podcast Claims

Mauricio Umansky is pushing back on Lala Kent's version of events and we've got the receipts.

TMZ obtained the DM Mauricio sent Lala on February 24, 2024, which reads, "Hey Lala, how are you? Hey I am wondering since you seem to have an opinion and speculations about me as to whether I am a player or not I would like to talk to you."

He added ... "Let me know if you are up for that. By phone or happy to get a coffee?"

As TMZ previously reported ... LaLa went on her podcast to claim Mauricio asked her via DM to grab coffee. She said she never opened it or responded.

She said she wasn't sure of his intentions and said there was "not a chance" she would have met up with him.