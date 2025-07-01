'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz & Lala Kent Are Not Dating, Despite Rumors

Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent have nothing romantic going on with each other, despite a wave of social media rumors ... TMZ has learned.

Rumors of a romance swirled about 5 days ago after a fan account posted a claim Tom and Lala are often spotted together at a popular Los Angeles bistro, claiming TS is "always picking up the bill."

The post quickly went viral, prompting fans to question if the former castmates had taken their long-standing friendship to the next level.

But sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... there's absolutely nothing romantic between the two and never has been. They're really just good friends.

Lala remains single following the birth of her second child last fall, and Schwartz recently revealed on "Watch What Happens Live" that he is no longer dating Sophia Skoro ... "No, we're not dating anymore, but [I] still [have] the most love and respect. She's one of my favorite human beings on the planet."

So while the Bravo duo may have undeniable chemistry as friends, don’t expect a romance reveal. It’s a friendship -- no strings attached.