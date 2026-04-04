'RHOBH’s Mauricio Umansky Family Drama Explodes in Court

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Mauricio Umansky’s family drama is exploding in court, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Mauricio's father's longtime girlfriend, Simin Tabibnia, fired back at the lawsuit filed by Mauricio’s family.

Mauricio’s sister, Sharon, accused Simin of financial elder abuse of her and Mauricio’s father, Eduardo. The suit alleged that Eduardo had been in cognitive decline since 2021.

Per the suit, Simin spent $401K on various personal items, including gifts for herself and a facelift. The lawsuit demanded Simin cough up damages.

In her newly filed response, Simin denies all claims that she took, hid, appropriated, obtained or retained property for wrongful use or that she acted with intent to defraud.

“The alleged transfers occurred during an 18-year intimate romantic relationship between Simin and [Eduardo],” the response read. The“ payments were voluntarily made by [Eduardo].”

“They were not secret, concealed, or misappropriated. The checks were written by [Eduardo] and delivered to [Simin], who accepted them as a gift.”

Simin denied she exercised excessive persuasion or overcame Eduardo’s free will. The battle is ongoing.