Empty Waymo Cars Mysteriously Swarming Atlanta Side Streets, on Video

Folks in Atlanta, Georgia ain't happy about the recent Waymo invasion in their neighborhoods ... complaining vehicles are clogging up their streets and causing safety concerns -- and videos of the robot-car gridlock are going viral.

WSB-TV Atlanta spoke to a handful of irritated residents in the suburbs of Atlanta who say empty Waymos are circling their cul-de-sacs -- one person claims they observed 50 cars pass by within one hour. Other videos show similar swarms of the driverless vehicles on city streets.

Dozens of empty Waymos invaded an Atlanta neighborhood and circled a cul-de-sac for hours with no passengers https://t.co/qvziT2fz2T pic.twitter.com/bjdWFddZre @Phil_Lewis_

Residents say this is happening during the morning hours ... one person pointing out, "We have small animals and pets, got kids getting on the bus in the morning and it just doesn’t feel safe to have that traffic."

The online videos showcase some of the incidents ... one shot shows the driverless cars with zero passengers circling as they presumably await a job. Another clip shows what happened when several cars were hilariously blocked by a "children at play" sign -- a huge cluster of confused cars gathering.

ATLANTA GA: Whole apartment complex got taken over by Waymos . 🤣 Thoughts 💭 ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/Hetambp0dh @FlagBlack007

The above footage was posted separately from WSB-TV's report ... and shows a bunch of Waymo cars lined up at an apartment complex -- causing some more chaos. The poster claims this went down in ATL.

TMZ has reached out to Waymo for comment ... so far, no word back.