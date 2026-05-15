Empty Waymo Cars Mysteriously Swarming Atlanta Side Streets, on Video
Atlanta Empty Waymos Clogging Cul-de-Sacs & Side Streets ... Local Residents Confused, Irritated
Folks in Atlanta, Georgia ain't happy about the recent Waymo invasion in their neighborhoods ... complaining vehicles are clogging up their streets and causing safety concerns -- and videos of the robot-car gridlock are going viral.
WSB-TV Atlanta spoke to a handful of irritated residents in the suburbs of Atlanta who say empty Waymos are circling their cul-de-sacs -- one person claims they observed 50 cars pass by within one hour. Other videos show similar swarms of the driverless vehicles on city streets.
Dozens of empty Waymos invaded an Atlanta neighborhood and circled a cul-de-sac for hours with no passengers https://t.co/qvziT2fz2T pic.twitter.com/bjdWFddZre @Phil_Lewis_
Residents say this is happening during the morning hours ... one person pointing out, "We have small animals and pets, got kids getting on the bus in the morning and it just doesn’t feel safe to have that traffic."
The online videos showcase some of the incidents ... one shot shows the driverless cars with zero passengers circling as they presumably await a job. Another clip shows what happened when several cars were hilariously blocked by a "children at play" sign -- a huge cluster of confused cars gathering.
ATLANTA GA: Whole apartment complex got taken over by Waymos . 🤣 Thoughts 💭 ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/Hetambp0dh @FlagBlack007
The above footage was posted separately from WSB-TV's report ... and shows a bunch of Waymo cars lined up at an apartment complex -- causing some more chaos. The poster claims this went down in ATL.
TMZ has reached out to Waymo for comment ... so far, no word back.
However, the company told the local outlet, "At Waymo, we are committed to being good neighbors. We take community feedback seriously and have already addressed this routing behavior. With over 500,000 weekly trips across the country, our service is proven to significantly reduce traffic injuries and improve road safety. We value our relationship with Atlanta residents and remain focused on providing a seamless, respectful, and safe experience for riders and residents alike."