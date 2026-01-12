Waymo Car Drives Onto Train Tracks, Passenger Bails Out, on Video

Another week, another scary Waymo fail ... this time the self-driving taxi went fully off-script, cruising straight down Phoenix’s light rail tracks and forcing its freaked-out passenger to bail in pure panic!

Catch the bystander-shot clip ... things got dicey Wednesday when the car came to a stop on the tracks just as an oncoming light rail train rolled up, and the passenger wasted no time making a clean, fast escape.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The Waymo didn’t stop there -- it kept trundling down the tracks alongside an oncoming train, looking very lost in its robotic little world.

Phoenix police say they got a call about the situation, but by the time officers showed up, the Waymo had already taken off. Thankfully, there were no reported disruptions to light rail service -- which, for context, was only added in this past year ... possibly explaining why the car clearly had no clue where it was.

Andrew Maynard, an advanced technology professor at Arizona State University, told local outlets that Waymo simply doesn’t have the human-level instincts to navigate brand-new situations ... saying these hiccups are part of the growing pains the tech still has to figure out.