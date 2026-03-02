Waymo Car Blocks Ambulance Responding to Austin Mass Shooting, on Video

Play video content Matthew Turnage / Instagram/@turnage_realestate

Paramedics rushing to the mass shooting in Austin, Texas early Sunday got blocked by a Waymo vehicle ... preventing EMS from rapidly responding to the crime scene to provide aid, according to a new report.

Austin's KXAN-TV reports ... Matthew Turnage ordered a Waymo using his Uber app around 2 AM after he left a club near Buford's Backyard Beer ... where 2 people had just been shot to death and 14 others injured.

As the Waymo was trying to pick up Turnage and his friends, the self-driving taxi reportedly stopped in the middle of the street, blocking an ambulance and emergency service personnel from getting to Buford's quickly to help the victims.

Video shows the exact moment the driverless taxi sat idling in the roadway as the ambulance waited for the car to get a move on ... After several minutes, the ambulance backs up and drives away to find another route to take.

Despite this, police told the media outlet paramedics did respond fast to the mass shooting, arriving at the bar within 57 seconds.