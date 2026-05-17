Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Spotted on Intimate Beach Date in Hawaii

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi enjoyed what looked like a very private beach hang in Hawaii over the weekend, according to a photo obtained by TMZ.

In the snap, Kendall is seen lounging in a bikini while holding what appears to be a bottle of rosé ... as she sits beside Jacob Elordi on the sand. Jacob kept things casual in blue shorts and a green baseball cap, with the two appearing completely focused on each other.

The setup looked far more intimate than your typical celebrity beach scene. A surfboard-style table sat in front of them while they relax oceanside, and there didn’t appear to be anyone else around as the pair enjoyed the quiet tropical setting together.

The sighting is only going to pour more fuel on the ongoing dating rumors surrounding the two stars, as reports first linked Jenner and Elordi started circulating around Coachella earlier this year -- after fans began speculating they were spending increasing amounts of time together behind the scenes.

Both Kendall and Jacob are famously guarded when it comes to their personal lives, which makes this secluded Hawaii moment stand out even more. PEOPLE magazine, citing a source, reports that the supermodel and the actor have been "hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months.”