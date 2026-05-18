Missing Alabama Girl Found Dead, Suspect Charged with Corpse Abuse

An Alabama woman reported missing for more than a week was found dead on Saturday ... and a man has been charged with abuse of a corpse in connection to the case.

Karen Deann Hollis went missing on May 8 ... and friends and family feared the worst since the 23-year-old suffered from a condition that could impair her judgment ... and sadly those fears were confirmed when her body was found, reported local news station WBRC.

For the moment ... few details have been released by authorities about the case ... however, Randall Lendell Dejourney, 44, has been charged with abuse of a corpse, per the station.

An autopsy is expected to happen immediately ... and depending on the findings, the suspect could face more charges.