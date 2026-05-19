Diana Ross Goes Undercover for Grocery Run in Los Angeles

Play video content Video: Diana Ross Keeps a Low Profile During L.A. Grocery Run BACKGRID

Diana Ross traded center stage for the checkout line ... because the music icon was spotted keeping things super low-key during a grocery run in Los Angeles.

Check out the video ... Diana kept a mask on and dressed almost entirely in black while loading up groceries outside a Bristol Farms store, but there's only so much undercover you can be when you’re one of the most recognizable music legends on the planet.

The legendary singer and actress appeared focused on the task at hand -- loading a pair of bags, pushing her cart to her car and running errands without much fanfare ... a far cry from the glamorous concert stages she's known for.

Still, even a simple grocery run looked a little more glamorous with Diana ... because let's be real, when she is bagging groceries, it somehow looks more iconic than the rest of us fumbling with bags in the self-checkout lane.