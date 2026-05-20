Car Explodes in Lower Manhattan, Billowing Smoke Fills Sky, on Video

Things got fiery fast in Lower Manhattan Tuesday evening ... when a vehicle burst into flames and exploded just steps away from NYC's iconic Charging Bull statue.

Take a look ... wild video from the Wall Street district shows thick black smoke pouring into the sky as the car -- which appeared to be affiliated with the MTA -- sat engulfed in flames near Broadway and Stone Street.

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Onlookers gathered around the chaotic scene -- many pulling out their phones to record as the fire intensified before FDNY crews arrived.

The fire department told ABC News firefighters responded around 5:42 PM and battled the blaze for more than an hour before finally getting it under control shortly before 7 PM.

The explosion sent smoke billowing through the financial district ... turning heads near one of New York City's busiest tourist hotspots.