Car Explodes in Lower Manhattan, Billowing Smoke Fills Sky, on Video
New York City Nightmare Fiery Car Explosion in Lower Manhattan On Video
Things got fiery fast in Lower Manhattan Tuesday evening ... when a vehicle burst into flames and exploded just steps away from NYC's iconic Charging Bull statue.
Take a look ... wild video from the Wall Street district shows thick black smoke pouring into the sky as the car -- which appeared to be affiliated with the MTA -- sat engulfed in flames near Broadway and Stone Street.
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Onlookers gathered around the chaotic scene -- many pulling out their phones to record as the fire intensified before FDNY crews arrived.
The fire department told ABC News firefighters responded around 5:42 PM and battled the blaze for more than an hour before finally getting it under control shortly before 7 PM.
The explosion sent smoke billowing through the financial district ... turning heads near one of New York City's busiest tourist hotspots.
So far, no injuries have been reported, and there's been no word about what sparked the fire.