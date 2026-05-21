Play video content Video: Jessie J Gives Great Health Update After Breast Cancer Surgery

Jessie J just finished her yearly check-up after undergoing breast cancer surgery last year ... and she shared some fantastic news.

In a video on Instagram from the hospital ... the singer admitted she was super nervous for the test -- and that makes sense ... she had a mastectomy and breast reconstruction following an early-stage cancer diagnosis last April. But she got good news.

In the caption, she wrote ... "‼️RESULTS ARE IN AND I AM CANCER FREE‼️😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭"

As you may know, Jessie’s stayed optimistic from the jump -- telling fans she was clinging to the silver lining of early detection, and pressing pause on touring to put her health first.

Play video content JUNE 2025 Video: Jessie J Diagnosed with Breast Cancer Instagram/@jessiej

Since then, she's continued to give updates on her health journey and encourage fans to take care of themselves.