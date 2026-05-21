Jessie J Gives Great Health Update After Breast Cancer Surgery
Jessie J 'Stand Up' And Give Us Great Health News!!! Shares Update on Cancer Battle
Jessie J just finished her yearly check-up after undergoing breast cancer surgery last year ... and she shared some fantastic news.
In a video on Instagram from the hospital ... the singer admitted she was super nervous for the test -- and that makes sense ... she had a mastectomy and breast reconstruction following an early-stage cancer diagnosis last April. But she got good news.
In the caption, she wrote ... "‼️RESULTS ARE IN AND I AM CANCER FREE‼️😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭"
As you may know, Jessie’s stayed optimistic from the jump -- telling fans she was clinging to the silver lining of early detection, and pressing pause on touring to put her health first.
Since then, she's continued to give updates on her health journey and encourage fans to take care of themselves.
Congrats, Jessie!