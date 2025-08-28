Jessie J Cancels U.S. Tour Dates, Postpones Euro Leg Amid Health Struggle

Jessie J is prioritizing her road to recovery over going on the road ... the singer just announced the cancellation of her U.S. tour and a postponement of other dates abroad.

The pop star shared the disappointing update Thursday, confirming the U.S. leg of her tour -- which was scheduled for November 2025 -- is no longer happening.

Per JJ, the decision came amid news she would need to have a second surgery following her hospitalization earlier this month. She assured fans it was "nothing too serious," but had to be done before the year ended.

She added ... "This falls in the middle of the tour I had booked. I’m so sorry, I feel frustrated and sad, but I need to be better, I need to be healed.”

The UK and Europe legs have been rescheduled, not cancelled ... with several fall dates being pushed to April next year.

Jessie's had a tough go of it with her health this year, having undergone a mastectomy and breast reconstruction in April after an early-stage breast cancer diagnosis.

Play video content JUNE 2025 Instagram/@jessiej

Yet, 6 weeks after her procedure, Jessie found herself back in the hospital over blood clot concerns ... though, it was later determined she had an infection with fluid in her lungs. She was discharged and treated via an outpatient program.