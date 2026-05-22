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Grace Ann Nader Turns Heads In Tiny Bikini On Vacation ... With Mystery Man

Grace Ann Nader Brooks Ain't Got All The Looks ... Mystery Guy Agrees!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Grace Ann Nader and Mystery Hunk Show Skin During Trip to France
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Brooks Nader? Not today -- call it "Love This Nader" instead ... 'cause her sister Grace Ann was turning heads while soaking up the French Riviera with a mystery guy!

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Check out the pics of Grace Ann sizzling in a tiny yellow bikini on Friday -- showing off her sun-kissed glow while lounging by the water.

While the solo shots were doing plenty on their own ... she wasn’t flying solo! Grace was hanging with a shirtless mystery hunk -- and even though there wasn’t any obvious PDA, they definitely seemed to be getting acquainted with each other.

Grace Ann Nader Hot Shots
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Grace Ann Nader Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Not that we’re shocked ... with Brooks setting the glam standard, the family clearly didn’t leave all the good genes to one sister.

As for Brooks? She might wanna lock in her next bikini moment ... because Grace’s out here making a pretty convincing case for stealing the family spotlight!

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