Michael Jordan Nascar team member arrested ... Allegedly Ran Over Elderly Man With Golf Cart

A member of Michael Jordan's NASCAR race team was arrested after allegedly plowing over a 77-year-old man with a golf cart she was driving at a famed race track in North Carolina.

23XI Racing employee Evanna Howell got into big trouble on Saturday ... according to The California Post.

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Police reportedly say Howell was driving a golf cart in the wrong direction at Charlotte Motor Speedway when she swung around, hit a curb, pushed an elderly man into a fence, and ran him over.

The alleged victim was reportedly taken to a local hospital after suffering several serious injuries.

Howell was booked in jail on one count of assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury.

In her mug shot, Howell is wearing a black hoodie with the 23XI Racing logo.

Michael and Denny Hamlin co-own 23XI Racing, where Howell works as a senior account manager.