Jamie Lee Curtis Announces Death of Sister Kelly Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis is mourning the loss of her older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis ... with the actress announcing her death in a deeply personal post shared on social media.

The "Halloween" star announced the news with a heartfelt tribute, confirming that her sister passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by nature ... saying, "A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis. She passed away this morning. In her home. In nature. At peace"

She went on to describe Kelly as her "first friend and lifelong confidant," remembering her as "jaw droppingly beautiful" and a talented actress in her own right.

Jamie also highlighted her sister’s pride in her heritage, noting her Danish roots and Hungarian Jewish ancestry, as well as what she called a deep love for America.

The star remembered Kelly for her personality and traditions, describing her as generous, strong-willed, endlessly curious, and known for her unique style. She also recalled a beloved holiday tradition tied to her sister’s nickname.

She added a final emotional farewell ... saying “Isten Veled to my sister of the sun and the moon, my Tai. I’ll see you on down the line.” "Isten Veled" is Hungarian for "Goodbye" or "Farewell."

The post has since drawn an outpouring of condolences from fans and members of the entertainment community.

Kelly was 69.