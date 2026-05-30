Viral Cat Tragedy Prompts Investigation, Rover Denies Connection to Sitter

Rover Says Not One of Us!!!

A heartbreaking viral video has sparked an outpouring of support online after a cat owner claimed a pet sitter accidentally allowed her cat to get outside overnight ... an incident she says ultimately led to the animal's death.

The emotional post quickly gained traction across social media, with the owner -- Anna Grace -- detailing the loss of her pet and expressing frustration over what she says happened while the cat was under someone else's care.

Play video content Video: Anna Cave TikTok/@annacave

As the video spread, many viewers speculated the sitter may have been affiliated with Rover, leading some to call on the pet-care platform to investigate.

However, Rover tells TMZ ... "Our trust and safety team has investigated the allegations in this video and we can confirm this did not involve a Rover stay."

The spokesperson continues ... "Regardless, our thoughts are with the pet parent during this difficult time. Many of us at Rover are pet parents ourselves and are heartbroken to hear this news."

The company says it reviewed the claims after the video went viral and determined the incident was not connected to a Rover booking. Meanwhile, the pet owner has since shared an additional statement addressing the fallout from the viral post, saying she plans to file complaints with pet-sitting platforms, including Rover and similar services.

The owner said her goal is to prevent a similar tragedy from happening to another family. At the same time, she urged people not to contact, threaten, or harass the sitter involved, making it clear she does not support any form of online vigilantism.

Despite Rover's statement distancing the company from the incident, the story continues to resonate with pet owners online, many of whom have shared condolences and discussed the importance of vetting caretakers and establishing safety protocols before entrusting pets to someone else's care.