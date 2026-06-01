North Carolina Cop Fired After Doorbell Cam Captures Violent Arrest

Play video content Video: North Carolina Police Officer Fired After Doorbell Camera Captures Violent Arrest Shelby police

A North Carolina police officer is out of a job after shocking doorbell camera video captured a violent arrest that sparked outrage in his community.

The footage -- recorded outside a home in Shelby, NC -- shows an officer struggling with a woman before taking her to the ground and repeatedly striking her during a confrontation. The video has since spread across social media ... fueling protests and calls for accountability.

The woman in the video can be heard questioning why she's being detained and insisting there's no warrant. Moments later, the situation turns physical ... with the officer appearing to throw multiple punches.

The encounter doesn't end there ... while officers work to handcuff her, the woman repeatedly asks for mental health care, says she's off her medication, and pleads with officers to call her father. The cop who appeared to throw punches in the video has been identified in court records as Karson Hyder.

A second officer eventually steps in and appears to pull the first officer away, telling him, "I got her," as the arrest continues.

It's unclear what happened before the confrontation because the home security camera only began recording after its motion sensor was triggered.

Shelby Police Chief Brad Fraser announced Hyder had been fired following an administrative investigation. The chief called his actions inconsistent with the department's standards, while acknowledging the incident has damaged public trust.