Viral Creepy Doorbell Guy Officially Charged, Bail Increases to $250K

Jason Nichols -- the guy law enforcement says is the one seen in viral Ring camera footage yelling and kicking -- has officially been charged with 4 felony counts ... and his bail has now increased to a whopping $250K ... TMZ has learned.

Fairfield PD officials say Nichols is the man in the video that went infamously viral earlier this month, with doorbell cam footage from a home in Northern California showing him kicking and screaming into the camera ... before appearing to break into the home via a sliding door.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Nichols was charged with four felonies -- first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, and vandalism. He pleaded not guilty to all counts ... his bail was increased to $250K, and he was served with a criminal protective order.

NEW: Man who identified himself as ‘Harry Dresden’ in the viral Ring doorbell footage, seen breaking into the home in footage from inside the house.



The resident was seen threatening to hit the intruder with a shovel.



The intruder has been identified as Jason Thomas Nichols,… pic.twitter.com/gPz8ZDuV0M @CollinRugg

Cops say they arrived at the house on April 7, within minutes of the alleged incident, and found Nichols outside before taking him into custody. He was treated at a hospital and later booked on multiple charges.

What would you have done the moment he asked about your daughter? pic.twitter.com/LWM9tmC7ua @ClownWorld