Andy Cohen and Kevin Sobieski Get Handsy in Miami

Andy Cohen and Kevin Sobieski are putting their budding relationship on full display ... and this time they're taking a flirty stroll in Miami.

The handsome couple was snapped Wednesday in The Magic City ... where they were all smiles, especially for the cameras.

Andy and Kevin look like they're getting around ... the trip down to Florida comes just days after they were spotted in New York City leaving Andy's birthday dinner holding hands.

We've been told Andy and Kevin have been dating for a few months ... and it seems they decided this week was the right time for a hard launch.