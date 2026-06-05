Karen Read Explains Why She Keeps Fighting for Justice After Acquittal

My Trial's Over But I Gotta Fight The Power

Play video content Video: Karen Read Reveals Why She’s Still Fighting After Acquittal NBC

Karen Read is off the hook for the death of her cop boyfriend, John O'Keefe ... but she's not done fighting the system that put her through hell.

She sat down with the "Today" Friday to explain why she's suing the police departments working the case, saying it was always her plan to file a lawsuit after first defending herself in court.

Karen explains ... "I have to continue fighting for justice. The acquittal is deserved, but the wrongs have not been completely righted."

She says her goal is to be John's voice and expose "institutional corruption" within police departments in Massachusetts.

As we reported, Karen filed a lawsuit against the Massachusetts State Police and Canton Police Department, accusing them of enabling "biased and corrupt" cops.

In the suit, she goes after 2 former officers in particular -- CPD Sergeant Sean Goode and MSP Detective Michael Proctor -- alleging they regularly used racist, sexist, and religious slurs.

The complaint claims MSP and CPD created an "insidious culture of bigotry and misogyny" that "has likely resulted in other unconstitutional criminal investigations."

Play video content Video: Karen Read Acquitted of Murder | TMZ Live TMZ.com

Karen says the departments' alleged misconduct and negligence led to her prosecution in O'Keefe's death. In June 2025 she was acquitted of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death.