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Shaun White Takes New Girlfriend Angela Garten For Bike Ride In NYC

Shaun White My New Girlfriend Is Ride-or-Die!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Shaun White And Girlfriend Angela Garten Ride Around New York City
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Ridin' Around NYC Launch Gallery
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Shaun White appears to be enjoying every minute of his new romance with model Angela Garten ... because the pair looked downright inseparable during a loved-up day out in New York City.

Check out the pics ... the Olympic snowboarding legend was spotted tooling around town on his bike Thursday with Angela holding on tight as they went for a little shopping spree.

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The chemistry was hard to miss, and it's not exactly difficult to see why Shaun looks smitten ... Angela's a smoking hot model who is clearly no stranger to turning heads.

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The outing comes just a week after the pair were first spotted together on a lunch date, suggesting Shaun's settling nicely into life after his split from ex-fiancée Nina Dobrev.

Angela Garten Hot Shots
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Angela Garten Hot Shots Launch Gallery

As we reported, Shaun and Nina called it quits last September after five years together, though sources recently told us he's not looking for anything too serious right now.

Still, judging by these photos, Angela's making a pretty compelling case for getting some more rides.

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