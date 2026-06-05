Shaun White Takes New Girlfriend Angela Garten For Bike Ride In NYC

Shaun White appears to be enjoying every minute of his new romance with model Angela Garten ... because the pair looked downright inseparable during a loved-up day out in New York City.

Check out the pics ... the Olympic snowboarding legend was spotted tooling around town on his bike Thursday with Angela holding on tight as they went for a little shopping spree.

The chemistry was hard to miss, and it's not exactly difficult to see why Shaun looks smitten ... Angela's a smoking hot model who is clearly no stranger to turning heads.

The outing comes just a week after the pair were first spotted together on a lunch date, suggesting Shaun's settling nicely into life after his split from ex-fiancée Nina Dobrev.

As we reported, Shaun and Nina called it quits last September after five years together, though sources recently told us he's not looking for anything too serious right now.