Morgan Wallen Throws Security Guard's Phone Across Stage at Pittsburgh Show

Morgan Wallen's got an arm on him -- the country superstar was caught on video ripping a phone out of a security guard's hand and launching it across the stage during a concert in Pittsburgh.

The bizarre moment went down Friday night at Acrisure Stadium ... with footage showing Wallen spotting the guard holding up a cellphone near the stage before suddenly grabbing it and chucking it away mid-show.

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Fans who witnessed the incident reportedly claimed the phone wasn't being used by the guard for personal reasons -- instead alleging he was helping record video for someone in the crowd. Either way, Wallen didn't seem thrilled about the device being pointed in his direction.

Play video content Video: Morgan Wallen Flips Piano Mid-Show After Technical Glitch Instagram/@evatoshkova

Looks like stage props aren't the only things flying at his shows these days -- just a week after he flipped a piano during a Denver concert, he's now gone viral for launching a cellphone across the stage.

Play video content Video: Morgan Wallen Fires Back at Rumors He's Canceling Shows Instagram/@morganwallen

The incident came just one day before Wallen canceled his second scheduled Pittsburgh concert due to weather concerns ... as we reported, it was a decision that generated plenty of backlash from disappointed fans.