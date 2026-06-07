Morgan Wallen Shuts Down Concert Cancellation Rumors
Morgan Wallen I'M NOT THE PROBLEM ... The Weather Is!!!
Morgan Wallen is firing back at what he’s calling "nonsense" rumors following his sudden decision to cancel a Pittsburgh stop on his tour ... just days after the piano-flipping incident had already sparked online chatter.
In a video posted to his Instagram, the country star explained the chain of events leading up to the cancellation ... saying the decision came down to safety concerns tied to severe weather forecasts, despite "a lot of nonsense about me that just isn’t true."
Wallen said his team informed him they had been in contact with local officials who were monitoring potentially dangerous wind conditions in the area. According to Wallen, he initially questioned the call before ultimately trusting his team’s recommendation.
Earlier in the day, the singer had already announced the second Pittsburgh show on his "Still The Problem Tour" would be called off due to expected severe weather, noting that refunds would be issued at the point of purchase and emphasizing that safety concerns drove the decision.
He went on to explain that while the strongest winds hadn’t yet hit Pittsburgh at the time of the decision, nearby regions in Pennsylvania were already experiencing severe conditions. Given the size of his touring stage setup, Wallen said the risk wasn’t something he was willing to take lightly.
Wallen also pushed back on online speculation surrounding the cancellation, saying he had been seeing inaccurate claims circulating and felt the need to "clear the air" ... following his frustration last week in Denver, CO when he flipped a piano due to technical difficulties.
Despite backlash from some online critics who questioned the timing of the cancellation -- especially as weather conditions reportedly improved later -- Wallen maintained the decision was made using the best information available at the time and that he was not full of "Lies Lies Lies."