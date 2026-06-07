Morgan Wallen Shuts Down Concert Cancellation Rumors

Play video content Video: Morgan Wallen Fires Back at Rumors He's Canceling Shows Instagram/@morganwallen

Morgan Wallen is firing back at what he’s calling "nonsense" rumors following his sudden decision to cancel a Pittsburgh stop on his tour ... just days after the piano-flipping incident had already sparked online chatter.

In a video posted to his Instagram, the country star explained the chain of events leading up to the cancellation ... saying the decision came down to safety concerns tied to severe weather forecasts, despite "a lot of nonsense about me that just isn’t true."

Wallen said his team informed him they had been in contact with local officials who were monitoring potentially dangerous wind conditions in the area. According to Wallen, he initially questioned the call before ultimately trusting his team’s recommendation.

Earlier in the day, the singer had already announced the second Pittsburgh show on his "Still The Problem Tour" would be called off due to expected severe weather, noting that refunds would be issued at the point of purchase and emphasizing that safety concerns drove the decision.

He went on to explain that while the strongest winds hadn’t yet hit Pittsburgh at the time of the decision, nearby regions in Pennsylvania were already experiencing severe conditions. Given the size of his touring stage setup, Wallen said the risk wasn’t something he was willing to take lightly.

Play video content Video: Morgan Wallen Flips Piano Mid-Show After Technical Glitch Instagram/@evatoshkova

Wallen also pushed back on online speculation surrounding the cancellation, saying he had been seeing inaccurate claims circulating and felt the need to "clear the air" ... following his frustration last week in Denver, CO when he flipped a piano due to technical difficulties.