Hayley Williams Says 'Racist Country Singer' in Her New Song Is Morgan Wallen

Hayley Williams's next 'Paramore' most certainly won't be Morgan Wallen ... 'cause she said he's straight-up racist while discussing lyrics in one of her new songs.

Play video content Popcast / The New York Times

The singer-songwriter sat down for a conversation on the New York Times' "Popcast" podcast ... and, she was asked about her song "Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party" in which she sings, "I’ll be the biggest star at this racist country singer’s bar."

Williams jokes she could be singing about a few different country singers ... but, she clarifies this particular line is all about Wallen ... before speaking directly to MW and joking "find me at Whole Foods b*tch, I don't care."

The hosts then move on to discuss Paramore's diverse fanbase after the bombshell ... which has gained a lot of attention online -- with many of her fans loving Hayley's bold commentary.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Williams took aim at Wallen back in August by telling Stereogum she hates all bars owned by country music singers in Nashville -- where she now lives -- but says Wallen's "This Bar" is by far the worst. She didn't, however, confirm Wallen was the "racist" she was referring to in the song at the time.

Play video content JANUARY 2021 TMZ.com

Remember ... we broke the story of Wallen throwing around the N-word back in 2021 -- when he was recorded telling his friends to "take care of this p****-ass n*****" while referring to a member of their group.