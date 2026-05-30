Morgan Wallen Flips Piano Onstage After Technical Issue, Video

Morgan Wallen's song "180" might as well have described what he did to his piano last night ... because he flipped the thing almost completely over mid-show!

The country star lost his cool during the first night of his weekend at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado ... when, while trying to sing his track, "Sand In My Boots," he experienced some technical difficulties.

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Wallen couldn't seem to hear the piano ... so he tossed it instead. He then finished the rest of "Sand In My Boots" a cappella.

Wallen's a cappella performance is getting a ton of praise online ... with many arguing the country star doesn't need any accompaniment -- his voice is impressive enough solo.

This isn't the first time Wallen's let furniture fly ... remember, he was famously arrested and pled guilty to a couple misdemeanors after throwing a chair off a rooftop bar in Nashville, Tennessee in 2024.