Tony Awards 2026, See Broadway's Biggest Stars Hit the Red Carpet

Broadway's biggest night got off to a glamorous start ... with celebrities strutting into the Tony Awards looking ready for their close-up!

The 79th Tony Awards brought out some of the biggest names from the stage and screen Sunday night ... with A-list nominees, performers and presenters descending on NYC for a celebration of theater's best and brightest, hosted by P!nk.

There was no shortage of star power as celebrities lit up the red carpet and turned the theater district into a fashion showcase before the curtain officially went up.

These stars can do it all -- sing, dance and act ... often eight shows a week, no less -- and they're proving it again on one of the entertainment world's biggest stages.