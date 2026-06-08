Shannen Doherty's Malibu Home Sells For $7.6 Million

Shannen Doherty's long-time Malibu estate has finally sold ... after nine months on the market and millions off the initial asking price.

The late actress' home changed hands for $7,650,000 ... a big drop from the original August 2025 price tag of $9,450,000.

The impressive property is 4,733 square feet with 4 bedrooms and a pool with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean.

The primary suite features a canopy bed and direct access to the pool deck ... and the grounds are surrounded by trees and bushes for extra privacy.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star lived on the property for about two decades before her July 2024 death.

The estate is up the hill from the beach and she reportedly remodeled it after some smoke damage from the 2018 Woolsey Fire ... though her neighborhood wasn't directly impacted by last year's Palisades Fire, which burned lots of homes to the ground in other parts of Malibu.