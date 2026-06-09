Prosecutor in Michael Jackson's Trial Says He's Getting Threats After New Netflix Doc

Play video content Video: Prosecutor in Michael Jackson Trial Says He’s Received Threats After Documentary TMZ.com

Michael Jackson's infamous criminal trial is back in the spotlight thanks to a new Netflix documentary ... and it's apparently stirred up some strong feelings among die-hard MJ fans, who are allegedly threatening one of the trial's central figures.

Ron Zonen, the lead prosecutor in Michael's 2005 trial, joined "TMZ Live" Tuesday and told us he's received a handful of threats since appearing in the new Netflix doc, "Michael Jackson: The Verdict."

Ron says the threats are coming in over email ... and it's bringing him back to 2005, when he says he faced similar backlash.

Looking back, Ron says prosecuting one of the most famous people on the planet over serious allegations presented a unique set of challenges ... and he felt it was important for those directly involved in the case to share their POV in the Netflix production.

While Ron says he's glad he participated, he also reveals one major issue he had with the doc ... and once he explains it, it's pretty hard to ignore.

As you know, the jury in Michael's 2005 child molestation trial found him not guilty on all counts.