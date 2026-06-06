Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Accusers Pose for Selfie

Wade Robson and James Safechuck -- 2 prominent Michael Jackson sexual abuse accusers -- just posted together for a chummy selfie as they gear up for trial against the singer's business entities this fall.

Check it out -- the pair's child molestation accusations were at the center of the controversial 2019 HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland" ... and they're still supporting one another to this day. They each posted the casual snap and gushed over one another in the captions.

Wade called James his "brother in trauma and triumph," while James wrote ... "I had a great time with Wade. I can’t thank him enough for his bravery and support. So much love."

As we've told you, Wade and James both accused the late King of Pop of befriending them as kids and molesting them ... detailing their experiences and following trauma in the HBO doc.

The pair originally denied allegations they were abused for years, reasoning in the subsequent "After Neverland" doc that a mixture of fear, shame, guilt, and even love kept them quiet for so long. Wade also testified on Michael's behalf in a 2005 child molestation trial.

Play video content MAY 2024 Video: Wade Robson Says Muting Michael Jackson is Not Necessary TMZ.com

But, they decided it was time to tell their truth ... and Wade told TMZ in 2019 their decision wasn't to incriminate MJ, but to share their story and prevent history from repeating itself.

Of course, the Michael Jackson estate called BS on all their allegations and sued HBO for $100 million ... saying the company broke a 1992 contract for televising a concert special in which it agreed to never "disparage" the singer. HBO removed the project in 2024 in relation to their settlement with Michael's estate.