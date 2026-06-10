Michael Jackson Estate Co-Executor John McClain Left Behind $20 Mil And No Will, Cousin Claims

John McClain -- the former executor of Michael Jackson's estate who passed away last month -- had a personal fortune of $20 million and no will ... according to the man who wants to administer his estate.

Warner Wright IV filed paperwork Wednesday asking that he and Zia F. Modabber -- McClain's lawyer -- be named administrators of McClain's estate ... citing urgent business matters as a reason to expedite the process.

Wright says a lease payment on a Malibu property is due ... as well as several "other bills that need to be paid, maintenance issues that need to be handled and managed, creative projects to be preserved, and other regular but time-sensitive matters to address."

Wright -- who says he's McClain's first cousin once removed but was raised as McClain's nephew -- says he and Zia need access to McClain's multiple bank accounts in order to handle all of these affairs.

According to Wright, McClain's probate estate assets have an estimated worth of $20,033,862 -- a serious chunk of change if accurate.

McClain not having a will is interesting ... given the battle he was involved in over Michael's will following the singer's death.

Worth noting ... Wright's filing has nothing to do with Michael's estate, for which McClain served as co-executor. This is about McClain's estate alone.

We broke the story ... McClain was hospitalized for a week before his death after a fall at his home in Malibu left him with a broken arm.