'SLOMW' Star Miranda Hope: I'm The Next Shania Twain!!

Play video content Video: Miranda Hope Steps Into the Country Music Spotlight with New Song About 'Toxic Men' Sorry We're Cyrus

'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Miranda Hope is kicking off her country music career with a bang ... and let's just say her debut single isn't exactly a love letter.

Speaking on the "Sorry We're Cyrus" podcast, Miranda opened up about her upcoming track, "FU4THAT," after the hosts pointed out it was quite the departure from her religious upbringing. Miranda agreed wholeheartedly ... making it clear she's done letting people walk all over her.

According to Miranda, the song represents the gap between the old version of herself -- the chronic people-pleaser -- and the woman she's become today, someone who's no longer interested in taking anyone's crap.

And if you're wondering who inspired the track, Miranda didn't exactly leave much to the imagination ... explaining it's essentially dedicated to all the men who've done her wrong over the years.

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