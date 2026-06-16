'Celebrity Crime Scene: Marilyn Monroe's Never-Before Death Scene in A.I.

Marilyn Monroe's death has been investigated dozens of times since it was ruled a probable suicide in 1962 ... but, in "Celebrity Crime Scene: Marilyn Monroe," TMZ has recreated the movie star's death house using groundbreaking A.I. -- and the revelations will shock you.

Our crime scene investigators blow massive holes in the official story, and raise troubling alternative scenarios ... there's evidence the crime scene was staged, Marilyn didn't even die at home, her affairs with both President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Attorney General Robert Kennedy, led to murder.

"Celebrity Crime Scene: Marilyn Monroe" premieres on FOX Sunday, June 21 at 8/7c ... and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.