Elderly Woman on Scooter Causes Chain Reaction Bicycle Crash During Race, On Video

Whoops, Didn't Mean To Screw Up Your Race!!!

An elderly woman riding a mobility scooter inserted herself into a German cycling competition ... and the results were disastrous!!!

Take a look at this video of the old lady on her scooter, watching dozens of cyclists pedal through the German countryside as they compete in the Saarland Trofeo, a four-day junior cycling race held annually in Germany.

Suddenly, she lurches into the racers' path ... and all hell breaks loose.

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One cyclist barrels into the side of the scooter, and he goes flying in the air, flipping over his handlebars before landing on the pavement. Ouch.

The first crash sets off a chain reaction of other cyclists crashing and littering the road with their bikes.