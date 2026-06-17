Robert De Niro's 14-Year-Old Daughter Scores Movie Role With 'Focker-In-Law' Director

Robert De Niro’s 14-year-old daughter, Helen Hightower DeNiro, scored a role in a major film made by the director of the upcoming fourth film in the Meet the Parents franchise, TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the contract Helen’s parents, Robert and his ex-wife Grace Hightower, executed on her behalf on August 14, 2025.

The paperwork listed the film as being tentatively titled "Lazarus," which may be a code name during production.

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The director of the film is listed as John Hamburg, who produced "Meet the Fockers" and is directing the upcoming "Focker-in-Law" movie ... which is adding Ariana Grande to the OG cast and is set to be released in November of 2026. All signs point to Lazarus actually being Focker-in-Law.

Per the contract, Helen’s start date was September 26, 2025, and she was paid a daily rate of $1,246.