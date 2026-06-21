Marilyn Monroe's Affairs with JFK and RFK May Have Lead to Murder

Marilyn Monroe's death may not have been suicide at all ... it may have been a far more sinister murder plot that revolves around the Kennedys.

TMZ has produced a new show airing Sunday at 8 PM ET on FOX -- "Celebrity Crime Scene: Marilyn Monroe" -- and it leaves no doubt the crime scene was staged, and people went to great lengths to cover up what really happened to the biggest movie star in the world.

Play video content Video: Marilyn Monroe A.I. Recreation Suggests Crime Scene Was Staged

There are massive holes in the official cause of death -- probable suicide -- and we use never-before-seen A.I. to recreate Marilyn's house. Our 3 crime scene investigators blow holes in the official account, but that raises the question ... if not suicide, then what?

Marilyn was having affairs with President John F. Kennedy and Attorney General Robert Kennedy at the same time, and when the men cut off their relationship with her shortly before her death, an alarm sounded at the FBI and CIA.

Marilyn had told friends JFK and RFK shared national secrets with her, including JFK's feelings about the morality of the Atomic bomb. She also said JFK told her about Project Moon Dust, an Air Force program to recover fallen space debris, which was being stored at secret locations, including Area 51.

FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover had a file on Marilyn, believing she was a Communist sympathizer who was threatening to compromise national security. The question is, did the FBI and CIA have a hand in Marilyn's death?