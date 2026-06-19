'Celebrity Crime Scene: Marilyn Monroe' Investigator Says Powerful Figures Were Behind Her Death

Marilyn Monroe's death wasn't a suicide ... at least according to investigator Paul Holes, who believes powerful people may have played a role in shaping what really happened to the Hollywood icon.

Paul joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday to discuss our new documentary, "Celebrity Crime Scene: Marilyn Monroe" ... and he told us revisiting the evidence behind Marilyn's 1962 death left him with serious doubts about the official ruling.

Paul breaks down what he sees as major investigative failures ... arguing Marilyn's death should've been treated as a homicide until proven otherwise.

But here's where it gets even more intriguing ... Paul says he doesn't buy the idea LAPD was simply that incompetent. Instead, he believes there were other forces at play.

Paul and the rest of our CSI investigators take a deep dive into Marilyn's final hours, her affairs with President John F. Kennedy and Attorney General Robert Kennedy and more in our documentary, which takes a fresh look at evidence that challenges the official story.

"Marilyn Monroe: Celebrity Crime Scene" premieres Sunday on FOX at 8 PM Eastern, 7 Central.