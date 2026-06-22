Atlanta Women Accused of Drugging Man, Stealing $25K Worth of Watches
Atlanta Watch Theft Women Allegedly Drugged Man, Stole $25K In Watches
An Atlanta man's attempt to get lucky turned out to be rather unlucky ... he claims two women he brought back to his place drugged him and made off with his expensive watches ... and now cops are investigating.
According to multiple reports, the alleged victim says he was at the St. Regis Hotel in Buckhead when he met the women and invited them back to his pad. He told police when they got back to his home, the women drugged him.
The man told cops when he woke up, the women were gone ... along with some of his luxury watches, which he says are worth over $25K.
Police are reportedly still trying to track down the women ... but cops released surveillance video showing them getting into an elevator with the alleged victim.
No word on what the man was allegedly drugged with and how long he was out.