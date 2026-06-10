Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Burglary Suspects Stole Expensive Jewelry

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa's Newport Beach mansion burglars made off with some pretty pricey bling ... TMZ has learned.

Newport Beach Police tell TMZ ... the suspects accessed the backyard, shattered a rear sliding glass door, and got inside the couple's residence ... ransacking the primary bedroom closet before fleeing through the backyard and out the front of the property.

Police tell us the reported loss was jewelry.

Sources familiar with the situation say the stolen items were very high-valued pieces.

We broke the story ... Tarek and Heather were vacationing in Los Cabos, Mexico, when the break-in occurred.

Cops tell us they don't have any information on the suspects available at this time ... and the investigation remains ongoing.

Heather and Tarek addressed the incident on social media, saying they felt "violated" and "really sad" following the burglary, while assuring followers their family was safe.