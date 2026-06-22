Iowa News Anchor Insists He Didn't Quit On-Air During Viral Goodbye

News anchor Dustin Nolan is pushing back on one of the biggest narratives to emerge from his viral farewell at Iowa TV station KWQC ... insisting he didn't quit his job live on air.

The former morning anchor issued a statement Monday after his emotional goodbye sparked widespread coverage and speculation online, explaining ... "First, I was not quitting on-air. I decided with my wife months ago, and the station had the job posted months ago."

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Dustin's final broadcast Friday went viral after he announced he was stepping away from the news industry and spoke about the importance of facts, journalism, and avoiding "sanitized news." The comments prompted widespread speculation online and coverage suggesting Dustin was criticizing the state of modern journalism.

But he says that's not what happened ... claiming he "was simply explaining my approach to journalism and reminding everyone why we do what we do."

Dustin also shut down rumors he had been pushed out.

According to Dustin, leaving KWQC was a difficult but personal decision that will allow him to pursue "a dream I've always had," though he said he can't yet discuss what comes next.

Dustin also took aim at media outlets he says published stories without seeking additional context, particularly those that referenced his family.