NYC Coffee Shop Under Federal Investigation After Banning Pro-Israel Politician

A New York City coffee shop is in hot water with the feds ... the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division is investigating after staff banned a pro-Israel politician.

Here's the deal ... Poetica Coffee's Park Slope location slammed Rep. Dan Goldman on their Facebook page after he purchased a drink from them over the weekend ... issuing him a refund and saying they "don't serve racists, fascists, homophobes, genocide enablers, or anyone in between."

The shop told the New York Congressman he's never welcome back, adding ... "Do you see how it doesn't taste like genocide juice? Or are you still having a hard time telling the difference?"

Ironically enough, Poetica Coffee's website claims "whoever walks through the door is treated with unconditional dignity."

Word clearly got around and the DOJ's the Civil Rights Division issued the shop a stern warning on X, writing ... "Federal law prohibits public accommodations such as coffee shops from discriminating against patrons based on their race, religion, or national origin. These actions are not only reprehensible, they're potentially illegal. The Civil Rights Division has opened an investigation, and will bring an enforcement action if warranted."