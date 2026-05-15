Play video content Video: Congressman Jared Moskowitz Receives Hateful, Alarming Antisemitic Voicemails TMZ.com

So much for toning down the rhetoric after last month's assassination attempt ... messages are pouring into congressional offices with cries to kill all the Jews.

TMZ has obtained several voicemails from people who called Congressman Jared Moskowitz's Washington, D.C. office ... all diatribes on Jews, Israel and how both should be exterminated. We're told this is a "small sampling" of voicemails with the same message and tone.

Play video content Video: Jared Moskowitz Addresses Antisemitic Voicemails TMZ.com

The hatred is loud and visceral, and the message is clear -- as one caller urged, "The U.S. Government needs to kill all the Jews."

Moskowitz, a Jew, is a moderate Democrat from Florida, but his party doesn't seem relevant -- his religion is the point.

We got Moskowitz Friday on Capitol Hill, and he said he's not the only member of Congress receiving these messages.