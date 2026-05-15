Congressman Max Miller Wants to Use Cell Phone Evidence in Battle Over Alleged Hate Crime

U.S Rep. Max Miller is fighting an Ohio doctor in court over allegations the Congressman falsely told police he made antisemitic remarks -- but the politician believes cell phone evidence proves he wasn't lying ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Dr. Feras Hamdan sued the Congressman for defamation in February.

The Ohio-based doctor, a first-generation Palestinian American, claimed Miller, who is Jewish, smeared him as an "unhinged" and "deranged" antisemite who "threatened to kill" Miller and his family and "ran him off the road" in highway incident.

The deranged hatred in this country has gotten out of control. Today I was run off the road in Rocky River, and the life of me and my family was threatened by a person who proceeded to show a Palestinian flag before taking off. I have filed a police report with Capitol Police and… pic.twitter.com/H6JnupcRIA @MaxMillerOH

Hamdan claims Miller called the police to report the incident, and the doctor says he ended up being charged with ethnic intimidation and tampering with evidence, both felonies.

Miller claimed on social media that Hamdan tried to run him off the road “when he couldn’t get my attention to show me a Palestinian flag.”

He added, “We know who you are, young man, and the police are going to be paying you a visit.” Hamdan claims Miller told 911 dispatch that Hamdan "said he wanted to kill me and my daughter."

He said he also claimed that he “rolled down his window and said I'm going to cut your throat and your daughter’s [a]nd he said you’re a dirty Jew, I’m going to f***ing kill you all, and I know who you are and where you live.” Hamdan said his offices were later raided by police and he was arrested. Hamdan says Miller's claims were found to be false after evidence was produced in his criminal case.

The doctor said the data from his Tesla shows his car window was up at the time the incident happened, making it impossible for him to shout anything at Miller that he could have heard.

Hamdan hired an acoustics expert who determined it would have been impossible for Miller and himself to have heard each other driving fast on the freeway, noting any sounds would have been "scrambled and unintelligible." He says Miller fabricated the claims, prompting Hamdan to sue for defamation.

US congressman: ‘Palestine will be turned into a parking lot’#US Congressman, Max Miller, spoke openly about genocide against Palestinians on Fox News stating that Palestine is ‘about to get eviscerated ... to turn that into a parking lot.’ He has previously called on the Biden… pic.twitter.com/Ob7tNbvWuX @MiddleEastMnt

The doctor pointed out Miller became a household name after stating in a 2023 interview that Gaza would be “eviscerated and go away here shortly as we’re going to turn [Gaza] into a parking lot.”

Hamdan admits he did pull out his phone to show Miller a photo of a Palestinian flag for him to see. He said he put it against the glass to show him.

Miller denied the allegation that he lied about the incident and filed a countersuit.

In new court docs, the doctor claimed Miller obtained a limited warrant that allowed him to gain access to Hamdan's phone records. He said Miller took that information and used it to harass and embarrass him.

Miller claimed the doctor was “desperately seeking to shield from public view the very evidence that exposes his own antisemitism and the vile racism, antisemitism, and homophobia of the physicians and associates with whom he chooses to surround himself.”

Miller claimed the doctor is attempting to “suppress the truth about his own conduct” and “wishes to hide his true self” by trying to block the release of the cell phone evidence. Miller previously claimed the cell phone evidence shows the doctor had been talking about him for months. The case is ongoing.